Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 60

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £753.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.59.

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

