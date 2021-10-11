LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.36 ($83.95).

ETR:LXS opened at €56.38 ($66.33) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.05 and a 200-day moving average of €61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

