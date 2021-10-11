Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.36 ($71.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

