DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) versus Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Financial Contrast

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Targa Resources 2.60% 5.31% 1.94%

This table compares DT Midstream and Targa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.24 $312.00 million N/A N/A Targa Resources $8.26 billion 1.46 -$1.55 billion $1.05 50.20

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Targa Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Targa Resources pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Targa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Targa Resources 0 1 15 1 3.00

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Targa Resources has a consensus price target of $46.41, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Summary

Targa Resources beats DT Midstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities; and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value added services such as storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

