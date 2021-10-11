Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.52 ($54.72).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.40 and a 200-day moving average of €45.67.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

