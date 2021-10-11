Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.52 ($54.72).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.30 ($61.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.40 and a 200-day moving average of €45.67.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

