Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

