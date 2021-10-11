Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.