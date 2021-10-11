Financial Analysis: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fabrinet and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 4 4 0 2.50 Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fabrinet currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.78%. Plantronics has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fabrinet and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.88 billion 1.98 $148.34 million $3.99 25.30 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.57 -$57.33 million $3.17 7.35

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 7.89% 14.33% 10.02% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

Volatility & Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Plantronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

