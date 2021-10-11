Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $182.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

