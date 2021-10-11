JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €117.44 ($138.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.58. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

