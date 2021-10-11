Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.22 ($10.84).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.