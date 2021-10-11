Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.62 and its 200 day moving average is €68.72. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 64.41.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

