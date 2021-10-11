Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €31.26 ($36.78) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.87. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.