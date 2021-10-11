UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €49.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.92 ($44.61).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.45 ($36.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.34. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

