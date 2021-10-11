Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

