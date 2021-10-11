Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.42 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

