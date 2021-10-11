First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $206.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

