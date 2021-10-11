Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at C$47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$67.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.