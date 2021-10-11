Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

