Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$32.49 and a one year high of C$46.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.