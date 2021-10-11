Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

