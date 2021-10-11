Contrasting Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Midwest alerts:

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.36 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.55 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Midwest and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Midwest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.