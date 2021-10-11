Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £148.77 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Paul Abberley acquired 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.30 ($200.29).

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.30) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.