Sean Hurst Acquires 3,300 Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £9,834 ($12,848.18).

VietNam stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.12 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

