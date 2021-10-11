Sean Hurst Acquires 3,300 Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £9,834 ($12,848.18).
VietNam stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.12 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97).
