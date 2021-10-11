DTRT Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

DTRT Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. DTRT Health Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DTRT Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.09 on Monday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

