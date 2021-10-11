HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.01 ($105.90).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.13. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

