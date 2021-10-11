Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,534,080 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

