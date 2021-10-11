Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

MINM opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

