B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PLYM opened at $23.28 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 124,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

