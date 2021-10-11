Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

TSE:HDI opened at C$35.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$751.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.90. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

