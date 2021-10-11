The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

