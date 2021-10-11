KeyCorp Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

