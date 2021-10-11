Totally’s (TLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. Totally has a one year low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.19. The company has a market capitalization of £65.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

