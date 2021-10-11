Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

