EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.64 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.