Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

