Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
IR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.71.
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62.
In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
