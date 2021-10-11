Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.