MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,672.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $7,672.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 152.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,610.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.43 or 0.06220448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.63 or 0.00320840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.75 or 0.01071791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00096362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00487512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00333624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00315927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004871 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

