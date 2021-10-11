0Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,855.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $41,855.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

