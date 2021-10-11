LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,329.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $4,329.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

