Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.35 million and $2.80 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,102.09 or 0.01953075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00101183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.09 or 0.00430795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.