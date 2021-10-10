JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $4,075.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

