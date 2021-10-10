Comparing Gecina (GECFF) and Its Rivals

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gecina to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gecina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 Gecina Competitors 300 943 1143 31 2.37

Gecina currently has a consensus price target of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 63.33 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -25.78

Gecina’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gecina beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

