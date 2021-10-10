Veil Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,316.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,316.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,497.30 or 1.00132731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00333063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00251408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00555819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

