360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 1,471,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 390.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

