Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Sylo has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

