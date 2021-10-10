DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00024224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006033 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.