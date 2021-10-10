Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $239,264.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00106800 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003578 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,780,370,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,279,709 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

