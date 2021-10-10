CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $47,864.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00144223 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

