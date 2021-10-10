Ink Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ink has a market capitalization of $303,509.51 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

